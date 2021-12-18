Catex Token (CATT) Price Tops $0.0006

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Catex Token coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Catex Token has a market cap of $471,111.38 and $1,803.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00041556 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Catex Token Coin Profile

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CATTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.