Tokes Price Reaches $0.0160 on Exchanges (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $3,594.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokes coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tokes has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tokes alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001244 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Profile

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TKSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tokes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.