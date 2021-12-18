Brokerages Expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $225.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will report sales of $225.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $224.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $226.00 million. Fulton Financial posted sales of $220.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year sales of $916.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $909.00 million to $932.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $880.63 million, with estimates ranging from $874.10 million to $888.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Fulton Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell bought 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $101,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 9.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 265,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 23,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after buying an additional 119,363 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 15.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 108,409 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 52.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 323,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 111,404 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 82.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 130,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 58,686 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FULT stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $16.06. 4,112,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.03.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.04. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

