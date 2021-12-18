Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.68.

D.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Desjardins raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

TSE:D.UN traded up C$0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$23.82. 1,995,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$19.12 and a 52-week high of C$24.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.98.

In related news, Director Karine Macindoe sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.80, for a total transaction of C$161,847.48.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

