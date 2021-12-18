Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 328,300 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the November 15th total of 220,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,283.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DCHPF remained flat at $$65.65 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.73. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $71.83.

DCHPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC is a holding company, which engages in the veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. It operates through the following segments: European Pharmaceuticals; North American Pharmaceuticals; and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The European Pharmaceuticals segment markets and sells licensed pharmaceuticals and specialist pet foods to the veterinary profession in Europe.

