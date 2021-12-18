Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Short Interest Update

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the November 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRKR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,409. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of -0.34. Creek Road Miners has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Creek Road Miners Company Profile

Creek Road Miners, Inc engages in the provision of live pop culture conventions. It provides services to the entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail business to carry out sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship efforts. The company was founded on May 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Park City, UT.

