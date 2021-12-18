Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Short Interest Update

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the November 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRKR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,409. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of -0.34. Creek Road Miners has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.
Creek Road Miners Company Profile
