CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Up 38.4% in November

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 427,200 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the November 15th total of 308,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CK Asset from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

OTCMKTS CHKGF remained flat at $$6.00 on Friday. 148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,646. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32. CK Asset has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $7.09.

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

