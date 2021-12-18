Short Interest in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Declines By 30.7%

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,320,000 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the November 15th total of 10,570,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Luokung Technology stock remained flat at $$0.73 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,683,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,517,843. Luokung Technology has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Luokung Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Luokung Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Luokung Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Luokung Technology by 321.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Luokung Technology Corp. operates as a graphics data processing technology company. It engages in the provision of interactive location-based services. The firm’s products include a location-based service, under the Luokung brand. It provides personalized and specific services to long distance travelers on the train and at the destination.

