MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the November 15th total of 9,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,004,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MSD Acquisition by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 98,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 16,869 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MSD Acquisition by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 674,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

Get MSD Acquisition alerts:

Shares of MSDA stock remained flat at $$9.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,321. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.87. MSD Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for MSD Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.