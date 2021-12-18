Short Interest in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Grows By 42.5%

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,460,000 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the November 15th total of 6,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA dropped their price objective on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.88.

NASDAQ:NTES traded down $5.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,538,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.29.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 32.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 64,792.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

