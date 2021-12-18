Amalgamated Bank Sells 50,360 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,516,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,360 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.6% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $65,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 88,276 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 37,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

PFE opened at $59.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $333.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.98.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

