Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.80). Spirit Airlines posted earnings of ($1.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($4.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to ($3.81). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.32) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAVE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAVE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.73. 6,373,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,399,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

