$1.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.68. Principal Financial Group posted earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Principal Financial Group.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,216,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,839,000 after purchasing an additional 379,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,109,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,898. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.28. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

