Status (SNT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.39 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last seven days, Status has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $254.00 million and approximately $7.39 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status coin can now be purchased for about $0.0732 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

