$346.31 Million in Sales Expected for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will announce $346.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $356.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $336.50 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $335.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $343.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

NASDAQ:VLY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.25. 4,921,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,021. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.18. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 77.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

