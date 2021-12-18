Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Otis Worldwide reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,875,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,792. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.04. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,775 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,221 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,261,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,496,000 after purchasing an additional 38,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,002,000 after purchasing an additional 520,103 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,082,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,722,000 after purchasing an additional 38,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

