Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.59 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to announce $3.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.61 billion. Otis Worldwide reported sales of $3.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year sales of $14.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.30 billion to $14.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.66 billion to $14.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Otis Worldwide.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.0% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,875,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otis Worldwide (OTIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.