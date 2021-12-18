Internet Computer (ICP) Trading Down 14.8% This Week

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $4.48 billion and approximately $214.08 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $23.55 or 0.00050301 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00054353 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.91 or 0.08364680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00077579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,759.24 or 0.99881172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.68 or 0.01139975 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 475,543,287 coins and its circulating supply is 190,384,393 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

