Short Interest in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Decreases By 32.4%

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,700 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the November 15th total of 236,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 40,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 650.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 612,118 shares during the period. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hoth Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ HOTH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,839. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23. Hoth Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). On average, analysts predict that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

