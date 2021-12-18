IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the November 15th total of 725,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Several brokerages have recently commented on IMV. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on IMV in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on IMV from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.
IMV stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 281,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $105.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMV. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 269,720 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in IMV by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 97,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 63,970 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IMV by 13,722.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 41,166 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in IMV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IMV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.
About IMV
IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.
Recommended Story: Put Option
Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.