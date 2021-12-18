IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the November 15th total of 725,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMV. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on IMV in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on IMV from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

IMV stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 281,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $105.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). IMV had a negative return on equity of 118.77% and a negative net margin of 14,569.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IMV will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMV. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 269,720 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in IMV by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 97,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 63,970 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IMV by 13,722.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 41,166 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in IMV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IMV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

