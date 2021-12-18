JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Short Interest Update

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the November 15th total of 69,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 165,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JanOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JanOne during the first quarter worth $175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JanOne by 65.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JanOne in the second quarter worth $328,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in JanOne in the second quarter valued at $388,000. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JAN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.12. 115,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,312. The company has a market cap of $11.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.49. JanOne has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $31.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

JanOne, Inc focuses on developing treatments for diseases that cause severe pain. It aims to reduce the need for opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. The firm also provides solutions for non-addictive pain medications. Its lead candidate JAN101 is for treating peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition that affects over 8.5 million Americans.

