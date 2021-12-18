Zacks: Brokerages Expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to post $97.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for comScore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.60 million. comScore reported sales of $89.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full year sales of $367.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $366.72 million to $369.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $391.79 million, with estimates ranging from $389.77 million to $393.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for comScore.

Get comScore alerts:

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. comScore had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a negative net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $92.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of comScore by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,748,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,520,000 after acquiring an additional 17,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of comScore by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,190,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after acquiring an additional 79,504 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of comScore by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,495,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after acquiring an additional 855,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of comScore by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 251,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of comScore by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCOR traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 431,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,683. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. comScore has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $268.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.14.

About comScore

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on comScore (SCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.