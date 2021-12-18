Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.29 Million

Brokerages predict that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will report sales of $41.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.00 million. Zynex reported sales of $25.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year sales of $131.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.48 million to $131.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $179.58 million, with estimates ranging from $164.80 million to $194.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zynex.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Zynex had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.42 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZYXI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zynex by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 238,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Zynex by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 54,662 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynex in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Zynex by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Zynex in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.79. 628,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,115. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76. Zynex has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.79.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynex (ZYXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.