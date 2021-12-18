Zacks: Analysts Expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.12 Million

Analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will report $47.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.05 million and the highest is $51.35 million. Aurora Cannabis reported sales of $51.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year sales of $191.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.05 million to $199.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $225.28 million, with estimates ranging from $220.35 million to $231.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 252.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $44.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.91 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

ACB stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.85. 4,024,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,061,586. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,852 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $609,000. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

