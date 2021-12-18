Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 59.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 17.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $366,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $932.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $936.55 billion, a PE ratio of 301.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,030.03 and a 200 day moving average of $809.69. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,693,510 shares of company stock worth $3,955,273,899. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $801.97.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

