Zacks: Brokerages Expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Will Post Earnings of $3.85 Per Share

Analysts expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to post $3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.94 and the lowest is $3.75. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings per share of $3.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year earnings of $17.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.04 to $17.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $18.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.60 to $19.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.83.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PH. FMR LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

PH stock traded down $10.53 on Friday, reaching $302.61. 1,554,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,243. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $247.41 and a 12 month high of $334.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

