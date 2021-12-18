German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will report $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. German American Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 37.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 1,015.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GABC traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.44. The company had a trading volume of 146,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,041. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.70. German American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $51.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

