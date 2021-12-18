Zacks: Analysts Expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.63 Million

Analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will announce sales of $134.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $138.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.10 million. First Merchants posted sales of $129.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year sales of $534.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $523.00 million to $545.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $552.40 million, with estimates ranging from $532.90 million to $571.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Hovde Group upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th.

In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $127,272.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 36 shares of company stock worth $1,498. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 144.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in First Merchants by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRME traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.71. 958,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,869. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.68. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $33.98 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

