Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.83.

ACET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Adicet Bio stock traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,810. The firm has a market cap of $506.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.08. Adicet Bio has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $17.80.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Sinclair purchased 500,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACET. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,711,000 after purchasing an additional 745,685 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,715,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,060,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 252,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 2,290.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 240,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 199,026 shares during the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.