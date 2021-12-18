Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Short Interest Up 51.0% in November

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the November 15th total of 5,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NSTD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 23,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,705. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the third quarter worth $12,054,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 1,421.8% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 299,990 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the third quarter worth $2,443,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 244.2% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. 36.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

