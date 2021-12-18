Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600,000 shares, an increase of 50.1% from the November 15th total of 5,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of MLCO stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,660,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,281. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The business had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,191,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,747,000 after purchasing an additional 190,514 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 387.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 263,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 209,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 521,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares during the last quarter. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.