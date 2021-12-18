$85.27 Million in Sales Expected for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will post $85.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.66 million and the highest is $86.40 million. Amicus Therapeutics posted sales of $70.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $308.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $308.02 million to $309.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $397.58 million, with estimates ranging from $385.89 million to $417.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FOLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 27,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $332,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,538 shares of company stock worth $1,371,984 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $101,000.

Shares of FOLD stock traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $10.84. 3,972,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,839,861. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

