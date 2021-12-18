Zacks: Analysts Expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $919.00 Million

Analysts expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report sales of $919.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $986.00 million and the lowest is $866.82 million. Lennox International posted sales of $914.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $4.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on LII shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.50.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $294,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,388 shares of company stock worth $3,598,653 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Lennox International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,732,000 after purchasing an additional 55,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 52.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,955,000 after acquiring an additional 96,641 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.4% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 83,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LII traded down $12.45 on Monday, reaching $312.48. 488,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,810. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $266.77 and a 12 month high of $356.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $313.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

