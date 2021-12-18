Kuende (KUE) Trading 59.8% Lower Over Last Week

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 48.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Kuende has traded down 59.8% against the US dollar. One Kuende coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuende has a market cap of $143,119.99 and $4.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kuende alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00041585 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007241 BTC.

Kuende Profile

Kuende (KUE) is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @kuende_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kuende’s official website is kuende.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Kuende Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KUEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kuende Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuende and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.