Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) Short Interest Down 32.2% in November

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the November 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

PSAGU stock remained flat at $$9.90 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 714 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,720. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 689,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 89,725 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,956 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 119,627 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 159,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the last quarter.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

