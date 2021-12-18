Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Short Interest Update

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,300 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the November 15th total of 171,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

In other Northwest Pipe news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 4,513 shares of company stock valued at $135,077 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock traded down $1.90 on Friday, hitting $28.00. 210,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $38.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.21. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

