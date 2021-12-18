Short Interest in Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) Drops By 30.0%

Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the November 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Petra Acquisition by 2.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Petra Acquisition by 24.1% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 29,622 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Petra Acquisition by 15.0% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petra Acquisition by 361.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 39,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Petra Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $567,000.

NASDAQ:PAIC remained flat at $$10.16 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 19,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,223. Petra Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07.

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

