Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to announce $2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the lowest is $2.03. Kansas City Southern posted earnings of $1.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year earnings of $8.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $9.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.62.

NYSE KSU traded down $5.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.59. 40,645,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,791. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $190.64 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 211.77%.

In other news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 3,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.30, for a total value of $1,038,325.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,430,000 after buying an additional 813,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 320.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 814,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,843,000 after buying an additional 620,919 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 931,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,144,000 after acquiring an additional 567,929 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $131,928,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 952.3% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 502,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,033,000 after acquiring an additional 454,871 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

