$3.11 EPS Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will announce earnings of $3.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.14. Skyworks Solutions posted earnings of $3.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year earnings of $11.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.41 to $11.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $13.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Skyworks Solutions.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total value of $1,533,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,465 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,423 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS traded up $5.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,996,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,966. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.77 and its 200 day moving average is $172.95. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.