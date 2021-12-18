TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $267.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $161.78 and a 52 week high of $283.90. The firm has a market cap of $255.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.72.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

