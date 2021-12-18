Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BIOAF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. 16,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,540. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24. The company has a market cap of $14.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.06. Bioasis Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.55.

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Bioasis Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

biOasis Technologies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disease and disorders such as brain cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic disorders. Its products include Transcend program as its proprietary carrier, p97 and imaging agents across the blood brain barrier.

