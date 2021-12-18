Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Drops By 38.8%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the November 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BZLFY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.71. 67,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,541. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average is $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $40.06.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,372.00.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.