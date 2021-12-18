Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will post ($1.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.92). Wynn Resorts posted earnings per share of ($2.45) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($5.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.69) to ($5.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($7.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 141,850 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $17,348,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth $300,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 129.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,125 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WYNN traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,574,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $76.03 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.38.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

