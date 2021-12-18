Color Platform Hits Market Capitalization of $879,946.44 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Color Platform has a total market cap of $879,946.44 and $243.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,736.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.97 or 0.00930668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.32 or 0.00270270 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00028251 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003131 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

