AllSafe (ASAFE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a market cap of $136,707.56 and approximately $2.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00034184 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 90.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

