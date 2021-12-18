Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $18.13 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,403 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.8% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,880,000 after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 168,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,566,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $211.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $407.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.30. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.88.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

