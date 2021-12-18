Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Easterly Government Properties reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $22.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,941,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,454. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 353.35%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

