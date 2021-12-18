HeartBout Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $124,700.25 and $132.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HeartBout has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. One HeartBout coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HeartBout Coin Profile

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

