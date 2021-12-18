Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) Short Interest Update

Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the November 15th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 623,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RGDCF traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.35. 233,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,651. Patriot Battery Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.28.

About Patriot Battery Metals

Patriot Battery Metals, Inc is a junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, and advancement of strategic and prospective assets to the benefit of its shareholder. Its properties includes Corvette, Hidden Lake, Golden Frac Sand, Eastmain, Lac Du Ceryl, and Pontax River. The company was founded on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

