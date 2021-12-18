Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the November 15th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

PSYTF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458. Pason Systems has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSYTF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$11.00 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. Its products include automatic driller, choke control, electronic drilling recorder, enhanced pit volume totalizer, gas analyzer, hazardous gas alarm system, rig communications, rig display, directional system, drilling guidance system, live rig view (LRV), LRV mobile, tour sheet analytics, WellView field solution, SideKick remote display, and DataHub web-based data management system.

